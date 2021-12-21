Premier League: EPL to continue with current fixture schedule despite rise in COVID-19 cases among clubs

Premier League clubs have agreed to continue playing games scheduled over the festive period despite several fixtures being postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the league announced after a meeting between all teams on Monday (December 20).

Ten Premier League games have been postponed this month due to outbreaks amid a busy schedule where teams are set to play three times between Boxing Day and January 3.

It was confirmed at a #PL club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks & challenges, it is the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible



Full statement: https://t.co/SWPMbR7cvW pic.twitter.com/odlZWYUN5y — Premier League (@premierleague) December 20, 2021

The Premier League released a statement shortly after the meeting saying that a record 90 new COVID-19 cases were detected among players and staff in the past week, a significant increase from its total of 42 in the previous round on December 6-12.

"The safety of everybody is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country," the league said in a statement.

Plan B measures mean there are a few more things we all have to do to keep each other safe at #PL matches



Pre-register your COVID status on your club's website

Download your NHS COVID pass

Take a mask with you

Don't attend if you're showing any COVID symptoms pic.twitter.com/AGHehXVWtl December 21, 2021

Only four of the weekend's 10 fixtures were played after teams told the Premier League they were missing players due to COVID-19.

The Premier League only grants a postponement if a club has fewer than 14 players available, with the board examining requests on a case-by-case basis.