Premier League: Son Heung-min's hat-trick leads Tottenham towards victory over Leicester City by 6-2

Tottenham vs Leicester City

An incredible display from substitute Son Heung-min fired a 13-minute hat-trick to power Tottenham Hotspur to defeat Leicester City 6-2 in Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

It was 3-2 in Spurs' favour when Son stepped onto the pitch after Youri Tielemans had given the visitors an early lead with a twice-taken penalty, before goals from Harry Kane and Eric Dier put us in front, only for James Maddison to level it up at the break.

Rodrigo Bentancur scored his first Spurs goal in 26 appearances for 3-2, before Son`s superb cameo. Davinson Sanchez tripped James Justin on the edge of the area, putting the Foxes ahead after five minutes.

But Spurs were level three minutes later, with Kane heading home Dejan Kulusevski`s back-post cross for his 20th goal against the Foxes and it was 2-1 in the 21st minute, with Ivan Perisic whipping in a corner to the near post, where Dier flicked a header home.

Leicester equalized four minutes before halftime when Timothy Castagne cut back a cross and James Maddison scooped a half-volley up and over Lloris into the top corner. Ward then made a remarkable stop to deflect Sanchez's header onto the crossbar, before Lloris saved with his legs to restrict Maddison from his second from close range, capping up a wild first half. In the 86th minute Son scored another goal to close out the match.