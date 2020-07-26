Premier League recreates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic scene from DDLJ to promote Sunday's blockbuster - see pic

With Liverpool already crowned as champions and Manchester City also securing a 2nd place finish, Chelsea, Man Utd and Leicester City will be fighting it out for the final two spots for Champions League qualification - for next year - heading into the final matchday of the Premier League 2019-20 season on Sunday (July 26).

In the buildup to the blockbuster final-day clash, Premier League took a page out of Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge movie.

In order to promote the super-Sunday finale of the league, PL took to social media and shared a photograph of one of the most iconic scenes in Bollywood history with a twist.

"3 Teams, 2 Spots, 1 Super Sunday Who gets to be on the 'Top 4 Express'?" Premier League wrote on Twitter.

Who gets to be on the 'Top 4 Express'? pic.twitter.com/asWzmxoRNl — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) July 24, 2020

The top 4 of the premier league will be decided later on tonight when Leicester City welcome Man Utd at the King Power Stadium while Wolves take on Chelsea in the other side of the country.

Going into the last match-day of the season, both United and Chelsea will be eyeing for a top 4 finish, however, the Wolves and the Foxes will be looking to spoil the party and grab all three points and cause an upset.

