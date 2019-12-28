Premier League: Manchester City’s hopes of staying in title race receives major jolt after 2-3 loss to Wolves

Manchester City’s hopes of staying in the Premier League title race has now received a major jolt after they lost 2-3 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Friday.

The loss now leaves them 14 points adrift of EPL leaders Liverpool.

Despite goalkeeper Ederson receiving a red-card in the 12th minute, 10-man City raced ahead with a two-goal advantage.

Raheem Sterling scored in the 25th and 50th minute, however, the Wolves rallied to register a stunning comeback with goals from Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and a last-minute winner from Matthew Doherty.

“Eighty minutes 10 against 11 is so tough, so demanding. We could not defend the result,” said City manager Pep Guardiola.

“We have to think of the next game and about winning our games. It’s unrealistic to think about [catching Liverpool]. In 48 hours we have another game.”

Even this match attracted VAR controversy as it fetched City a penalty kick when Leander Dendoncker seemed to have tripped Riyad Meherez.

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio did well to stop a spot-kick from Raheem Sterling, but it was retaken with replay showing City skipper Conor Coady encroaching into the penalty area.

Sterling took the kick and again Patricio saved, however, the ball deflected off the keeper and he tapped home a rebound.

Guardiola feels City’s title hopes were over since Liverpool’s lead is of 14 points.

“The advantage is too big, yes,” he said. “It’s unrealistic to think about Liverpool, we think about Leicester. We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that’s the situation.”