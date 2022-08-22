Premier League live streaming: When and where to watch match between Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Manchester United have gotten off to probably the worst start in the last few years as they are currently at the bottom of the pile alongside West Ham after two consecutive losses in the Premier League season 2022-23.

Liverpool has also underwhelmed so far with draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace and is already behind title rival Manchester City.

The Red Devils lost the first match to Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 and suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat against Brentford to be in the 20th position for the first time in 30 years in the English league.

When and what time will the premier league game between Liverpool and Manchester United start?

The premier league match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played on August 23 (Tuesday) at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the premier league game between Liverpool and Manchester United take place?

The premier league match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played at Old Trafford Stadium.

Which channel will telecast the premier league game between Liverpool and Manchester United in India?

The premier league match between Liverpool and Manchester United Palace will be telecasted on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of the premier league game between Liverpool and Manchester United in India?

The premier league match between Liverpool and Manchester United live streaming will be available on the Disny+hotstar app.