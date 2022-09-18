Premier League live streaming: When and where to watch match between Everton and West Ham

Everton and West Ham

West Ham United and Everton have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 6:45 PM IST on Sunday at Goodison Park. The Irons won both of their matches against Everton last season (1-0 and 2-1) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

READ: Kevin O'Brien's century overpowers Ashley Nurse' 100 as Gujarat Giants beat India Capitals by 3 wickets

Both sides have begun the season groggily, sitting on the underwhelming return of four points from six matches despite timid signs of improvement lately.

Everton have drawn their last four outings but are still winless this term while the Hammers were left to rue VAR as they emerged empty-handed from a trip to Stamford Bridge the weekend before last.

It’s a possible “swing game” for Frank Lampard’s Everton heading into the international break. The Toffees will feel good about their unbeaten run over four outings, but a loss quickly turns the discussion back to Everton’s zero wins to start the season.

West Ham does sit in the bottom three after six games despite very little question whether the Irons’ quality remains top-half. A loss to Everton would keep David Moyes and the West Ham faithful looking around for answers as to what, exactly, is wrong with a talented, deep squad.

When and what time will the premier league game between Everton and West Ham start?

The premier league match between Everton and West Ham will be played on September 18 (Sunday) at 6:45 AM IST.

READ: 'Dinesh Karthik has shown no interest in batting at top 5 positions', Gautam Gambhir opens up on Pant vs Karthik debate

Which channel will telecast the premier league game between Everton and West Ham in India?

The premier league match between Everton and West Ham will be telecasted on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of the premier league game between Everton and West Ham in India?

The premier league match between Everton and West Ham live streaming will be available on the Disny+hotstar app.