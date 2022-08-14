Premier League live streaming: When and where to watch match between Chelsea and Tottenham

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea won both of their matches against Tottenham Hotspur last season (3-0 and 2-0) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday.

On Saturday, Chelsea won by a goal, slipping past Everton 1-0. The Chelsea offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.

Meanwhile, Tottenham didn't have too much trouble with Southampton at home on Saturday as they won 4-1.

Since Chelsea (1-0) and Spurs (1-0) are both at three points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

When and what time will the premier league game between Chelsea and Tottenham start?

The premier league match between Chelsea and Tottenham will be played on August 14 (Sunday) at 9 PM IST.

Where will the premier league game between Chelsea and Tottenham take place?

The premier league match between Chelsea and Tottenham will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

Which channel will telecast the premier league game between Chelsea and Tottenham in India?

The premier league match between Chelsea and Tottenham will be telecasted on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of the premier league game between Chelsea and Tottenham in India?

The premier league match between Chelsea and Tottenham live streaming will be available on the Disny+hotstar app.