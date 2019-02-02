Premier League: Higuain and Hazard score brace as Chelsea destroy Huddersfield Town 5-0

Headlines

India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Lee Zara shelved? Zoya Akhtar makes big revelation

Inspiring! 68-Year-old woman begins working out at gym, viral video impresses internet

Meet Ajitesh Argal, Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate, left cricket to become Income Tax officer, now returning as…

Snapchat launches new reward programme in India, to offer up to Rs 5.93 lakh to creators

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Lee Zara shelved? Zoya Akhtar makes big revelation

Inspiring! 68-Year-old woman begins working out at gym, viral video impresses internet

Meet Ajitesh Argal, Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate, left cricket to become Income Tax officer, now returning as…

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Lee Zara shelved? Zoya Akhtar makes big revelation

Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

HomeSports

Sports

Premier League: Higuain and Hazard score brace as Chelsea destroy Huddersfield Town 5-0

New Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain scored his first two Premier League goals on Saturday, sharing the spoils with Eden Hazard in a 5-0 victory over bottom side Huddersfield Town to ease the pressure on coach Maurizio Sarri.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 02, 2019, 10:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain scored his first two Premier League goals on Saturday, sharing the spoils with Eden Hazard in a 5-0 victory over bottom side Huddersfield Town to ease the pressure on coach Maurizio Sarri.

Argentine Higuain, who arrived in London last month, received a neat side-footed pass from N'Golo Kante in the 16th minute and squeezed a shot between goalkeeper Jonas Loessl and the near post.

Just before halftime Hazard converted a penalty for his 11th league goal of the season after Elias Kachunga brought down Chelsea fullback Cesar Azpilicueta on the edge of the area and referee Paul Tierney pointed at the spot.

The Belgian then got his 12 in the 67th minute by rounding Loessl and coolly slotting home from a Ross Barkley pass.

Two minutes later Higuain added his second, a looping shot taking a deflection before hitting the back of the net. David Luiz made it five in the 86th minute, his header helped into the goal by the hapless Kachunga's outstretched foot.

Chelsea had lost their previous two league games, including a 4-0 drubbing by mid-table Bournemouth on Wednesday, sparking talk that coach Maurizio Sarri might become the latest in a string of their managers to be fired after just a few months.

But the win took Chelsea back to fourth place above Arsenal, who play at Manchester City on Sunday, while Huddersfield remain rooted to the basement, six points behind second-bottom Fulham. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi University: First allotment list released, know how to check here

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur: Supreme Court summons DGP

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: Class 10, 12 compartment results expected this week

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE