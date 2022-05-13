Premier League: Harry Kane's double strike leads Tottenham to victory over Arsenal by 3-0

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur kept their Premier League top-four hopes very much alive with a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal in a rambunctious north London derby on Thursday.

Victory for Arsenal at the home of their arch-rivals would have secured their first top-four finish since 2016 and a Champions League place, but they collapsed under pressure.

Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd before Arsenal had Rob Holding sent off for a second yellow card 10 minutes later, both for clumsy fouls on Son Heung-min. Kane's diving header made it 2-0 in the 37th minute to send Tottenham's fans into delirium.

The volume went up another notch immediately after halftime when Son fired a shot past Aaron Ramsdale for his 21st league goal of the season to kill off any hope of an Arsenal fightback.

Tottenham could even have won by more yet despite the celebrations from the home fans they remain fifth and Arsenal is still in the driving seat in the battle for fourth place.

But the gap between them is now only one point with both sides having two games remaining and Tottenham also boasts a far superior goal difference. Arsenal faces Newcastle United away and Everton at home while Tottenham host Burnley and finishes at relegated Norwich City.

(With inputs from Reuters)