Premier League clubs to meet UK government to discuss restart plans

After the stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier League clubs are meeting on Monday to discuss their plans to restart the current season. The clubs also await detailed policy instructions from the UK government.

A series of meetings are scheduled to take place this week, including with the government, who are expected to publish their plans and guidelines.

No vote on the proposal for games to be held at neutral grounds is expected, however, consultations will go on throughout the coming days with players and managers, Reuters reported.

The Premier League, which stopped abruptly without a winner, is hoping to get the green light to resume in June. It also has to give European governing body UEFA details of their plans by May 25.

The clubs may, however, take a decision on Monday over the issue of player contracts, as many as 160 players are due to run out of contract at the end of June.

Any restart to the campaign would see matches played beyond the June 30, which is normally considered the formal end of the season, Reuters reported.

As per FIFA's produced guidelines, it suggests that contracts will be extended until the end of the lengthened season but clubs are concerned about the legal situation if players refuse.