Premier League club Liverpool wishes all Sikh supporters 'Happy Khalsa Vaisakhi Day'

On the occasion of Vaisakhi, English football club Liverpool on Monday extended greetings to all their Sikh supporters.

"Liverpool Football Club would like to say 'Happy Khalsa Vaisakhi Day' to all our Sikh supporters celebrating today and we wish you a safe holiday," the club said in a statement on their website.

Vaisakhi festival marks the Sikh New Year. It is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and in other parts of north India.

Currently, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all football leagues have been postponed. Premier League has announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so'.