Sports

Premier League: Breaking records helped Manchester City stay focused, says Pep Guardiola

City broke the Premier League points record by taking their season's tally to 97 with a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday and victory over Southampton on Sunday will see them finish the campaign with a century.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 07:54 PM IST

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said the opportunity to chase down a host of records has kept the newly-crowned Premier League champions focused in the final few weeks of the campaign.

City broke the Premier League points record by taking their season's tally to 97 with a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday and victory over Southampton on Sunday will see them finish the campaign with a century. They have also equalled the English top-flight record of 31 wins in a season and racked up a record 105 goals so far in 37 matches.

"In the last few weeks these numbers have helped us keep focus," Guardiola told a news conference. "There are so many (special moments)... the 18 games won in a row is the reason we have won the league. That was the key point of the season."

Guardiola has ruled out making wholesale changes to the squad in the transfer window but said he would like to add "one or two more players" to offer more tactical solutions on the pitch.

"Maybe some are not happy, they want to play more and can ask to leave, but not too many," he added. "We made a high investment last year because it was an old team – 10, 11 players more than 31 years old. Now we are going to change some details with Yaya (Toure) leaving, but not too many. One, maybe two (signings)."

The Spaniard confirmed he wants forwards Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling to stay at the club. "Last season, I said maybe 1,000 times that Sergio will stay until he decides his time is over," Guardiola said.

The club are keen to hand Sterling a new long-term contract after his most successful season in the league in which has found the net 23 times in all competitions.

"The club, chairman and myself want him to stay a long time, renew his contract -- but we are going on holiday in a few days," said Guardiola. "We all want him to stay as long as possible."

