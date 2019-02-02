Premier League: Blow to Bournemouth as David Brooks ruled out for month with ankle injury

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has been ruled out for up to four weeks with an ankle injury, according to British media reports, in a significant blow for manager Eddie Howe.

The 21-year-old Welshman, who joined the club from second-tier Sheffield United in July, has been in top form, scoring six goals with four assists in his first Premier League season.

He has six goals and four assists to his name this term which has seen him linked to Manchester United.

Sky Sports reported that Brooks sustained the injury after scoring in Bournemouth's 4-0 drubbing of Chelsea on Wednesday. Brooks netted along with Charlie Daniels and a brace from Joshua King.

He is set to miss the south-coast club's league matches with Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal and Manchester City along with the trip to Cardiff City later on Saturday.