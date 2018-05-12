Premier League: Antonio Conte's future in doubt as Chelsea face top-four woe

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeSports

Sports

Premier League: Antonio Conte's future in doubt as Chelsea face top-four woe

Antonio Conte has been the subject of constant speculation that his second season with Chelsea could well be his last.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 03:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League hanging by a slender thread, the future of their manager Antonio Conte is the main topic of conversation around Stamford Bridge.

Conte has been the subject of constant speculation that his second season with Chelsea could well be his last.

The Italian has feuded with Chelsea's hierarchy over their failure to back his transfer plans last year and has done little to quell the impression he would be willing to leave.

The equation is quite simple ahead of Sunday's final day of the Premier League season; victory for Chelsea at Newcastle and defeat for fourth-placed Liverpool at home to Brighton would secure a Champions League berth for the west Londoners.

A Liverpool draw however would consign fifth-placed Chelsea to the dubious consolation prize of Europa League football.

Conte appears to have all but accepted that is the most likely scenario, but the Blues boss insists the club is still in a better position than when he arrived following a campaign that saw the departure of Jose Mourinho and a lowly position of tenth in 2015-16.

"There are six top teams at the start of the season ready to fight for a place in the Champions League," Conte said.

"Failing to make the Champions League can happen. In the past, it happened the same.

"Don't forget two years ago, Chelsea ended the season 10th and not in the FA Cup final, not in the semi-finals of the League Cup, and they were eliminated in the last 16 against PSG in the Champions League. It can happen.

"Are Chelsea are in a better place now? For sure, we worked two years and worked very hard to try to build something, to create a base.

"I have to work very hard with my players, and it's for other people to see the situation, judge the situation, take the right evaluation after two years of work, and then understand which is now Chelsea's position is in the panoramic of football.

"Now, probably, you can finish fifth and start with a bit of an advantage compared to when you finish 10th." 

Despite appearing to write off his side's top-four hopes, Conte will play his best available starting XI at Newcastle and will not consider resting players with the FA Cup final against Manchester United next Saturday in mind.

Conte is adamant that the constant talk over his position at Stamford Bridge has not upset him and has caused no issues for his side on the back of last season's title success.

"I think I'm living with this speculation since the start of this season," he said.

"My only thought is to do my job in the best possible way. This is my only worry. I think the time I start listening to the speculation about me, this is the moment I start to be worried." Conte expects to have goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois back available after his untimely absence from Wednesday's frustrating 1-1 draw against Huddersfield with a back injury.

Newcastle are a side with little to play for but manager Rafael Benitez, a long-term rival of Conte's especially from their Italy days, will be keen to finish in style after a defeat at Tottenham in midweek. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explainer: What is the next step for Chandrayaan-3 mission?

India's fastest woman sprinter Dutee Chand gets four-year ban for failing dope test

Meet Denise Kirtley, woman who's 'ageing backwards' at 52; her secret revealed

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

Jad Hadid brutally trolled for touching Akanksha Puri inappropriately, asking to kiss; netizens say 'yeh nahi sudhrega'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE