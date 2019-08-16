Premier League: Ahead of Southampton clash, fan injures Adrian's ankle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that a fan injured Adrian's ankle, raising doubt over his participation in the Southampton clash.

Adrian was brought on the field during Liverpool's Premier League opening match where Alisson Becker picked up an injury. However, in the UEFA Super Cup, Adrian too sustained an injury.

"I don't understand why in the world of social media when we are all together, a supporter jumped over something and kicked (Adrian's) ankle. It is swollen but we have to see," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday.

"There's no doubt about how much we love our fans, but if they can all stop doing that, please. It's not funny. I like the fact that there are no fences in the stadiums but there has to be some responsibility from the fans as well," he said.

Also read Lionel Messi to miss Barcelona's La Liga opening match

Liverpool will compete against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.