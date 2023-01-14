Search icon
Premier League 2022-23: When and where to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in India?

While the Red Devils advanced to the EFL Cup semifinals by defeating Charlton, the Sky Blues were eliminated by Southampton.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Man City vs Man United, Premier league

Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United are set to welcome their city rivals, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, to Old Trafford on Saturday, January 14th for a Premier League showdown. United are currently riding a four-game winning streak, while the Citians have secured three victories in their last five Premier League outings. This highly anticipated clash between two of the league's top teams promises to be an exciting affair.

In the 2022-23 Premier League standings, defending champions Manchester City are currently in second place with 39 points, while Manchester United have secured fourth place with 35 points. Since parting ways with Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, the Old Trafford-based club have been in scintillating form, winning all six matches they have played since the World Cup break.

The Red Devils triumphed over Charlton to reach the EFL Cup semifinals, while the Sky Blues were unfortunately eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Southampton, the lowest-ranked team in the Premier League.

When and where will Manchester United vs Manchester City match take place?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will take place on Saturday, January 14 at 06:00 pm IST at the Old Trafford.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Manchester City match in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be available on Star Sports in India.

Where to watch the live stream of Manchester United vs Manchester City match in India?

The live stream of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be available on Hotstar in India.

