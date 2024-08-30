Preethi Pal secures Bronze in Paris, ending India's long-awaited first Paralympic medal in 100m event

Preethi Pal won India’s third medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday.

Preethi Pal made history by securing the bronze medal in the Women’s 100m T35 final, becoming the first Indian Paralympian to achieve a podium finish in a track event at the Paralympics. Hailing from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, she delivered a stellar performance, clocking in at 14.21 seconds at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Preeti Pal wins third medal for India. 1st medal for India in Paralympics track history.

Preeti Pal creates new PB of 14.21 in 100m T35.#Paralympics2024 pic.twitter.com/ZhyaQh8UbM — Paralympics 2024 Updates (@Badminton7799) August 30, 2024

The race was dominated by Chinese athletes, with Xia Zhou claiming gold with a season-best time of 13.58 seconds, and Qianqian Gou taking silver with a 13.74-second finish. Despite the tough competition, Preethi Pal's determination and skill shone through, earning her a well-deserved spot on the podium.

Earlier in the year, Preethi Pal had also won a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Kobe, setting the stage for her success at the Paris Paralympics. While she narrowly missed out on medals at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou the previous year, she proved herself as a formidable contender at the Paris Games, ultimately clinching the bronze in the women’s 100m T35 event.