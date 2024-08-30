Preethi Pal secures Bronze in Paris, ending India's long-awaited first Paralympic medal in 100m event

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

'Forced me to undress': Actor details shocking alleged sexual assault by Ranjith, files complaint against director

Mukesh Ambani launches Jio PhoneCall AI: What is it, how does it work, when will Jio users get to use this

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

8 animals that have weaponized tail

8 animals that have weaponized tail

8 most friendly wild animals

8 most friendly wild animals

8 mesmerizing images of how India looks from space

8 mesmerizing images of how India looks from space

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-�लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Kritika Kamra says it's 'unproductive' to get caught up in nepotism debate: 'I didn't get here...'

Kritika Kamra says it's 'unproductive' to get caught up in nepotism debate: 'I didn't get here...'

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

HomeSports

Sports

Preethi Pal secures Bronze in Paris, ending India's long-awaited first Paralympic medal in 100m event

Preethi Pal won India’s third medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 05:29 PM IST

Preethi Pal secures Bronze in Paris, ending India's long-awaited first Paralympic medal in 100m event
Courtesy: X @India_AllSports
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Preethi Pal made history by securing the bronze medal in the Women’s 100m T35 final, becoming the first Indian Paralympian to achieve a podium finish in a track event at the Paralympics. Hailing from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, she delivered a stellar performance, clocking in at 14.21 seconds at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

The race was dominated by Chinese athletes, with Xia Zhou claiming gold with a season-best time of 13.58 seconds, and Qianqian Gou taking silver with a 13.74-second finish. Despite the tough competition, Preethi Pal's determination and skill shone through, earning her a well-deserved spot on the podium.

Earlier in the year, Preethi Pal had also won a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Kobe, setting the stage for her success at the Paris Paralympics. While she narrowly missed out on medals at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou the previous year, she proved herself as a formidable contender at the Paris Games, ultimately clinching the bronze in the women’s 100m T35 event.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Stree 2's Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar to join Bigg Boss 18? Actor reveals 'I’m currently considering...'

Stree 2's Sarkata aka Sunil Kumar to join Bigg Boss 18? Actor reveals 'I’m currently considering...'

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Meet man who worked as peon, lived in factory basement, then built Rs 145000 crore company, he was famous as India’s...

Viral video: Customer surprises Zomato delivery agent with birthday song and gift, watch

Viral video: Customer surprises Zomato delivery agent with birthday song and gift, watch

'Legend is getting old': Salman Khan leaves fans worried as he struggles to get up from seat in viral video

'Legend is getting old': Salman Khan leaves fans worried as he struggles to get up from seat in viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

In pics: Angelina Jolie wins hearts as she kneels down to talk with bed-ridden fan at Maria premiere

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement