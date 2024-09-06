Praveen Kumar scripts history, breaks Asian record to win gold in men's high jump at Paris Paralympics

Praveen soared to victory in the men's high jump T64 finals at the Paris Paralympics 2024 with a record-breaking jump of 2.08m.

Praveen Kumar of India achieved a remarkable feat by securing the gold medal in the men's high jump T64 final at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. This victory comes after Praveen had won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. His exceptional performance in Paris saw him soar to a height of 2.08 meters, setting a new season best for himself.

Derek Loccident of the USA, who had set a Paralympic record with a jump of 2.06 meters, claimed the silver medal. Loccident's final attempt in the competition saw him clear the 2.06-meter mark, only for Praveen to match his feat. Praveen's gold medal was then confirmed, solidifying his position as a top athlete in the high jump event.

A sensational effort from Praveen Kumar to win the gold medal in the men's high jump T64 event. This is also his second-ever Paralympic medal.









Following his successful jump of 2.06 meters, Praveen set his sights on surpassing the 2.08-meter mark. The 21-year-old athlete rose to the challenge and cleared the height of 2.08 meters, not only setting a new record but also surpassing his previous personal best of 2.07 meters.

Both Praveen and Derek then attempted to clear the 2.10-meter mark, but unfortunately, both athletes were unable to achieve this height.

Praveen's recent accomplishment marks him as the third Indian high jumper to secure a medal, joining the ranks of Sharad Kumar, who claimed silver, and Mariyappan Thangavelu, who earned bronze in the men's high jump T63 event. India's impressive medal count at the Paris Paralympics now totals 26, including six gold, nine silver, and 11 bronze medals.

