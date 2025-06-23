During his 20 overs, Prasidh took crucial wickets for Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith, but he was often on the receiving end of brutal hitting from England batters but also registered an unfortunate record.

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna made an unfortunate record during his spell of 3/128 against England during the first Test at Leeds, delivering the worst economy rate by an Indian bowler in a spell of at least 20 overs.

During his 20 overs, Prasidh took crucial wickets for Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith, but he was often on the receiving end of brutal hitting from England batters.

The 29-year-old registered an unwanted record. In the opening innings, he bowled 20 overs, conceding 128 runs while securing three wickets, with an economy rate of 6.4.

Notably, this marked the worst economy rate in a Test innings by an Indian bowler, having bowled at least 120 balls. Overall, only five bowlers in Test history have recorded a higher economy rate under similar circumstances

He has outdone Varun Aaron, who took 2/136 against Australia at Adelaide in 2014, going at an economy rate of 5.91.A very entertaining day of Test cricket, mostly dominated by England, came to an end with India taking a 96-run lead following the final session of the first Test at Leeds on Sunday. At the end of the day's play, which was cut short due to rain, India ended with at 90/2, with KL Rahul (47*) and skipper Shubman Gill (6*) unbeaten.

India kickstarted the final session at 0/0, having secured a six-run lead over England, who were bundled out for 465 runs in their first innings in reply to Team India's first innings total of 471 runs.

The Asian giants were off to a poor start as Yashasvi Jaiswal could not follow up his first-innings ton with something special, falling for just four in 11 balls to Brydon Carse, edging it into the hands of wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith. India was 16/1 in 3.1 overs.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, was looking rock-solid, with two boundaries against Chris Woakes, and even Sai Sudharsan got a four on his first ball.

Rahul was extremely watchful against pace, leaving the ball whenever needed, but punishing them with full disdain after sensing an opportunity. The duo took India to the 50-run mark in 12.1 overs.

Sudharsan and Rahul steadied the ship for India, placing some well-timed boundaries at the right time.

However, in the 21st over, skipper Ben Stokes got the ball and the skipper produced a miracle. Sudharsan's promising knock was cut short at 30 in 48 balls, with four boundaries. He attempted a flick, which landed into the hands of Zack Crawley at midwicket. After a first-innings duck, Sudharsan looked set for a fine score but could not convert. India was 82/2, with a 66-run partnership cut short.

The final session was cut short due to rain. Rahul was joined by skipper Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten on 6*.England started the second session at 327/5, with Harry Brook (57*) and Jamie Smith (29*) unbeaten. Brook continued his counter-attack, while Smith (40 in 52 balls, with five fours and a six), Chris Woakes (38 in 55 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Brydon Carse (22 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) also piled up useful scores.

Brook missed out on his century, scoring 99 in 112 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes, with Prasidh Krishna getting him caught by Shardul Thakur at deep backwards square leg. A 55-run stand between Woakes and Carse took England past the 400-run mark, and they threatened to surpass India's first innings total before Jasprit Bumrah came in clutch.Bumrah (5/83) and Prasidh Krishna (3/128) were the top bowlers as England was bowled out for 465.

England kickstarted the first session of the day at 209/3, with Ollie Pope (100*) and Brook (0*) unbeaten. While Prasidh struck early to remove Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours), Brook stitched a 51-run stand with skipper Ben Stokes (20 in 52 balls) and a 73-run stand with Smith, taking England well beyond the 300-run mark at session end. A century by Ollie Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours) and fifty from Ben Duckett (62 in 94 balls, with nine fours) on day two served as valuable contributions as well.

Brief Scores: England: 465 (Ollie Pope: 106, Harry Brook 99, Jasprit Bumrah 5/83) vs India: 471 and 90/2 (KL Rahul 47*, Sai Sudharsan 30, Ben Stokes 1/18).

