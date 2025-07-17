Praggnanandhaa upsets World Champion Magnus Carlsen under 40 moves at Las Vegas Freestyle Chess, to face THIS player in quarterfinals

Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has progressed to the quarterfinals round, defeating World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in just 39 moves. Know more about the game.

Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa registered a historic victory over world champion Magnus Carlsen in the Round 4 clash at the Las Vegas Chess Grand Slam Tour. Praggnanandhaa showcased his consistency yet again in the tournament and scored three straight wins from rounds two to four. Now, the 19-year-old has defeated the Norwegian master in just 39 moves, continuing with a worrying trend for Carlsen against new generations of Indian Grandmasters.

How did Praggnanandhaa defeat Carlsen?

With a 10-minute plus 10-second increase in each round, Praggnanandhaa outshone the World's No. 1. Praggnanandhaa was in control of the game since the beginning and registered a remarkable accuracy of 93.9 percent. ''I like Freestyle more than Classical right now,'' Praggnanandhaa said in a post-game interview.

Who will Praggnanandhaa face next?

Praggnanandhaa is enjoying a good campaign this season, clinching three titles so far, including the Tata Steel Chess Tournament and the Grand Chess Tour Superbet Classic in Romania and the UzChess Cup.

Apart from Pragg, Indian Grandmaster Ajun Erigaisi also secured his spot in the top bracket. Next, Praggnanandhaa will take on American Fabiano Caruana, whereas Erigaisi will face Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

Not only these, another Indian Grandmaster, Vidit Gujrati, will now face Magnus Carlsen in the top-billed lower bracket game.