PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker named India's joint flagbearer for Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Friday that hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been nominated as the joint flagbearer alongside pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

IOA President PT Usha stated that Sreejesh was selected as a result of his widespread popularity and emotional connection within the IOA leadership, including Chef de Mission Gagan Narang and the entire Indian contingent.

"Sreejesh has served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades," she said.

PT Usha confirmed that she had a conversation with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who secured his second consecutive Olympic Games medal by earning a silver medal on Thursday.

"I spoke with Neeraj Chopra and appreciate the spontaneity and grace with which he agreed that Sreejesh should be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony," she said.

"He told me 'Ma'am, even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai's name'. It is reflective of the immense respect Neeraj has for Sreejesh and his contribution to Indian sport," she added.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) previously announced Manu Bhaker as the female flag bearer, following her historic achievement as the first Indian athlete to win multiple medals in a single Olympic Games since the country gained independence.

Manu secured bronze medals in both the 10m air pistol women's event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event, alongside Sarabjot Singh.

