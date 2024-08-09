Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

NEET PG 2024: SC refuses to postpone exam scheduled for August 11

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film inspired Hollywood adaptation, remake failed at box office, but won 3 Oscars

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker named India's joint flagbearer for Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

5 popular bikes banned in India

5 popular bikes banned in India

NASA James Webb Telescope images: 10 latest pictures of space shared by NASA

NASA James Webb Telescope images: 10 latest pictures of space shared by NASA

Debunking 8 myths about banned bikes in India

Debunking 8 myths about banned bikes in India

7 animals who mourn like humans

7 animals who mourn like humans

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

5 popular bikes banned in India

5 popular bikes banned in India

Meet only Bollywood actress to give 8 back-to-back box office hits; it's not Priyanka, Alia, Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi

Meet only Bollywood actress to give 8 back-to-back box office hits; it's not Priyanka, Alia, Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film inspired Hollywood adaptation, remake failed at box office, but won 3 Oscars

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film inspired Hollywood adaptation, remake failed at box office, but won 3 Oscars

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet only Bollywood actress to give 8 back-to-back box office hits; it's not Priyanka, Alia, Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi

Meet only Bollywood actress to give 8 back-to-back box office hits; it's not Priyanka, Alia, Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi

HomeSports

Sports

PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker named India's joint flagbearer for Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

IOA President PT Usha stated that Sreejesh was selected as a result of his widespread popularity and emotional connection within the IOA leadership.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 04:00 PM IST

PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker named India's joint flagbearer for Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony
PR Sreejesh (L), Manu Bhaker
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Friday that hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been nominated as the joint flagbearer alongside pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 

IOA President PT Usha stated that Sreejesh was selected as a result of his widespread popularity and emotional connection within the IOA leadership, including Chef de Mission Gagan Narang and the entire Indian contingent.

"Sreejesh has served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades," she said.

PT Usha confirmed that she had a conversation with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who secured his second consecutive Olympic Games medal by earning a silver medal on Thursday.

"I spoke with Neeraj Chopra and appreciate the spontaneity and grace with which he agreed that Sreejesh should be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony," she said.

"He told me 'Ma'am, even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai's name'. It is reflective of the immense respect Neeraj has for Sreejesh and his contribution to Indian sport," she added.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) previously announced Manu Bhaker as the female flag bearer, following her historic achievement as the first Indian athlete to win multiple medals in a single Olympic Games since the country gained independence.

Manu secured bronze medals in both the 10m air pistol women's event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event, alongside Sarabjot Singh.

Also read| Meet Arshad Nadeem, Pakistani javelin thrower who stunned everyone including Neeraj Chopra with new Olympic record

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

5 dead after helicopter crashes in Nepal

5 dead after helicopter crashes in Nepal

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

8:8 today: What is Lion's Gate portal 2024? Why you should do manifestation on this day?

8:8 today: What is Lion's Gate portal 2024? Why you should do manifestation on this day?

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha peeps out of car window, fans say 'her eyes carry legacy of Kapoors'

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha peeps out of car window, fans say 'her eyes carry legacy of Kapoors'

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

5 popular bikes banned in India

5 popular bikes banned in India

Meet only Bollywood actress to give 8 back-to-back box office hits; it's not Priyanka, Alia, Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi

Meet only Bollywood actress to give 8 back-to-back box office hits; it's not Priyanka, Alia, Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi

What is world record for longest javelin throw? Where do Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics efforts stand?

What is world record for longest javelin throw? Where do Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics efforts stand?

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement