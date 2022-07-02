Search icon
Post Malaysia Open exit, PV Sindhu groves to 'Ghoomi Ghoomi' dance trend on Instagram

PV Sindhu captioned the video, "Whatever makes you truly happy, do that!!"

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

PV Sindhu

On Friday (July 1), PV Sindhu bowed out in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Super 750 tournament after her loss against Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. Sindhu squandered a game lead and bowed out of the tournament after a hard-fought defeat, which ended 13-21 21-15 21-13. 

However, the loss has not fazed Sindhu as she took to Instagram and created a reel and grooved to the latest trending song, 'Ghoomi Ghoomi'. She captioned the video, "Whatever makes you truly happy, do that!!"

 (@pvsindhu1)

The seventh seed Sindhu will be next eyeing the Commonwealth Games. The tournament is being held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 and the draws for the mixed team competition in badminton are out. Defending champions Team India have been drawn against Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Group 1. 

The event will see a total of 16 teams competing in the mixed event in four groups with the top two nations progressing to the knockout stage.

