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Portuguese football legend Ronaldo pays rich tribute to arch-rival Lionel Messi, says, 'history will last forever'

Cristiano Ronaldo praised Lionel Messi with "All my respect" after Messi's final Argentina game, a 3-0 win over Benin with 1 goal and 2 assists.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 12:04 PM IST

Portuguese football legend Ronaldo pays rich tribute to arch-rival Lionel Messi, says, 'history will last forever'
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Two football legends shared a heartfelt moment as Cristiano Ronaldo honoured Lionel Messi following his international farewell. Ronaldo expressed respect for Messi, stating that his legacy with Argentina will endure. This tribute followed Messi's impressive conclusion to his career with the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Messi

Messi played his last international match on Tuesday night in Buenos Aires. Argentina beat Benin 3-0. Messi scored one goal and gave two assists in his farewell game. After the match, Messi posted a long letter on Instagram for his fans. In the comment section, Cristiano Ronaldo replied, "Leo, so many years defending your country and a history that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug." Ronaldo's remark went viral right away. For over 15 years, the two legends have been competitors. Supporters described it as a sophisticated gesture.

Messi's emotional letter to fans

In his post, Messi said he already misses wearing the Argentina jersey. "Yesterday was my last game and I already miss wearing blue and white. I know I'm making the right decision. It was an incredible road, filled with joys and also some sorrows, but I'm clear that it was worth every step I took," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Messi thanked his family, friends, teammates and coaches for their support. He also remembered Diego Maradona and thanked his clubs and God for guiding him. "I am a grateful person. I love you so much, I will miss you and I will always thank you for being by our side, by my side," Messi signed off.

Also read: 'Goodbye Nana': Ram Gopal Varma pens heartfelt note after Nana Patekar's death at 75; shares throwback photo

Messi's Argentina career in numbers

Messi retires as Argentina's most capped player and leading scorer, having played 208 matches and scored 126 goals. He won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, and the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Messi is the second-highest scorer in World Cup history with 21 goals. He scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists in the 2026 World Cup and will continue his club career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

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