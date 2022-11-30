Search icon
Portuguese FA to submit proof to FIFA claiming Cristiano Ronaldo scored goal despite snickometer intervention

Controversy has prevailed over who scored against the Uruguayans in the 54th minute of the game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage clash.

Portugal's football association will reportedly submit data to FIFA in an attempt to prove that Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring against Uruguay in their 2-0 win on November 28.

Controversy has reigned over who scored against Uruguay in the 54th minute of the game. Ronaldo leapt for a header from Fernandes' cross from Portugal's left flank shortly before the ball made its way into the net.

Ronaldo celebrated as if the goal was his, but the announcer at the Lusail Iconic Stadium gave it to the Manchester United playmaker. FIFA officially awarded the goal to Fernandes after reviewing multiple replays following the game.

However, according to Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito TV, the Portuguese football federation will go to great lengths to have Ronaldo's goal awarded.

 

Fernandes added another goal to his tally in the third minute of stoppage time. Manager Fernando Santos took Ronaldo out before the penalty was awarded.

The Portuguese football federation appears to be keen to see Ronaldo score another goal on the world's largest stage. Meanwhile, according to journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo acknowledged to him that he touched the ball.

It will be interesting to see how Fernandes reacts if the goal is awarded to Portugal's No. 7.

