Portugal vs Uruguay Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for POR vs URU FIFA World Cup 2022, match 32

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Luis Suarez's Uruguay go head to head in FIFA World Cup 2022 to seal qualification into the next round. While Portugal began their World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over Ghana, and Uruguay played out a 0-0 draw with South Korea.
A win for Ronaldo's team will see them through to the next round, however, Uruguay cannot afford to lose their game, because then they will be stuck on 1 point after two games.
Both teams have a lot of big names, Portugal have Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Diaz, while Uruguay have Suarez, Deigo Godin, Fede Valverde. With so many star names on display, expect a cracking encounter.
Dream11 Prediction – Portugal vs Uruguay, match 32 of FIFA World Cup 2022
Goalkeeper – Diego Costa
Defenders – Godin, Dias, Cancelo, Jimenez
Midfielders – Fernandes (c), Valverde (vc), Bentancur, Bernardo Silva
Strikers – Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal vs Uruguay probable playing XIs
Portugal: D Costa; J Cancelo, D Pereira, R Dias, R Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, R Neves, Otavio, B Fernandes, C Ronaldo, J Felix
Uruguay: S Rochet, M Caceres, D Godin, J Gimenez, M Oliveira, F Valverde, R Bentancur, M Vecino, F Pellistri, L Suarez, D Nunez
POR vs URU My Dream11 team
Costa, Godin, Dias, Cancelo, Jimenez, Fernandes (c), Valverde (vc), Bentancur, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal vs Uruguay Arabia Match Details
Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match 32 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Monday night in India), November 29.