Portugal vs Uruguay Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for POR vs URU FIFA World Cup 2022, match 32

Portugal vs Uruguay: Ronaldo and Darwin Nunez come face to face

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Luis Suarez's Uruguay go head to head in FIFA World Cup 2022 to seal qualification into the next round. While Portugal began their World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over Ghana, and Uruguay played out a 0-0 draw with South Korea.

A win for Ronaldo's team will see them through to the next round, however, Uruguay cannot afford to lose their game, because then they will be stuck on 1 point after two games.

Both teams have a lot of big names, Portugal have Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Diaz, while Uruguay have Suarez, Deigo Godin, Fede Valverde. With so many star names on display, expect a cracking encounter.

Dream11 Prediction – Portugal vs Uruguay, match 32 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper – Diego Costa

Defenders – Godin, Dias, Cancelo, Jimenez

Midfielders – Fernandes (c), Valverde (vc), Bentancur, Bernardo Silva

Strikers – Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal vs Uruguay​ probable playing XIs

Portugal: D Costa; J Cancelo, D Pereira, R Dias, R Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, R Neves, Otavio, B Fernandes, C Ronaldo, J Felix

Uruguay: S Rochet, M Caceres, D Godin, J Gimenez, M Oliveira, F Valverde, R Bentancur, M Vecino, F Pellistri, L Suarez, D Nunez

POR vs URU My Dream11 team

Costa, Godin, Dias, Cancelo, Jimenez, Fernandes (c), Valverde (vc), Bentancur, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal vs Uruguay Arabia Match Details

Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match 32 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Monday night in India), November 29.