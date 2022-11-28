Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Portugal vs Uruguay Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for POR vs URU FIFA World Cup 2022, match 32

POR vs URU Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, probable playing XI, Best Player's list for Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 match 32.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

Portugal vs Uruguay Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for POR vs URU FIFA World Cup 2022, match 32
Portugal vs Uruguay: Ronaldo and Darwin Nunez come face to face

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Luis Suarez's Uruguay go head to head in FIFA World Cup 2022 to seal qualification into the next round. While Portugal began their World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over Ghana, and Uruguay played out a 0-0 draw with South Korea. 

A win for Ronaldo's team will see them through to the next round, however, Uruguay cannot afford to lose their game, because then they will be stuck on 1 point after two games. 

Both teams have a lot of big names, Portugal have Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Diaz, while Uruguay have Suarez, Deigo Godin, Fede Valverde. With so many star names on display, expect a cracking encounter. 

READ| LIVE| Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 football updates: Fred replaces Neymar, check teams, live stream

Dream11 Prediction – Portugal vs Uruguay, match 32 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper – Diego Costa

Defenders – Godin, Dias, Cancelo, Jimenez

Midfielders –  Fernandes (c), Valverde (vc), Bentancur, Bernardo Silva

Strikers –  Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal vs Uruguay​ probable playing XIs

Portugal: D Costa; J Cancelo, D Pereira, R Dias, R Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, R Neves, Otavio, B Fernandes, C Ronaldo, J Felix

Uruguay: S Rochet, M Caceres, D Godin, J Gimenez, M Oliveira, F Valverde, R Bentancur, M Vecino, F Pellistri, L Suarez, D Nunez

READ| Meet Ivana Knoll, Croatian fan dubbed FIFA World Cup's 'sexiest cheerleader' who could face jail time in Qatar

POR vs URU My Dream11 team

Costa, Godin, Dias, Cancelo, Jimenez, Fernandes (c), Valverde (vc), Bentancur, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal vs Uruguay Arabia Match Details

Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match 32 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Monday night in India), November 29. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.