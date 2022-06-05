Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, POR vs SWI, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League

Looking to claim their first wins of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League at the second attempt, Portugal and Switzerland will be facing each other in League A Group 2 clash.

While Fernando Santos's side was late to rescue a 1-1 draw against Spain on matchday one, the visitors had fallen to a 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic.

As for recent form, Portugal is on a three-game unbeaten run and lost just one of their last ten games. However, Switzerland, on the other hand, has failed to win any of their previous three games.

When and where to watch Portugal vs Switzerland, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 6, 2022, at José Alvalade Stadium.

What time does Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Sunday midnight in India).

Where to watch Portugal vs Switzerland, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Pereira, Guerreiro; Silva, Neves, Fernandes; Jota, Ronaldo, Leao

Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer, Schar, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Shaqiri, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber; Okafor, Seferovic