Portugal vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for POR vs SWZ at FIFA World Cup 2022, Match 56

Portugal Football Team

Portugal will take on Switzerland in the final match of the Last 16 as the race for the Quarterfinals gears up. With each team trying to outdo the other, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will face the Swiss challenge of Xedran Shaqiri. Both teams will leaved no holes barred as the encounter promises to be extremely entertaining.

Portugal are having an exceptional campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2022 despite a small blip in their last encounter against South Korea. Despite that loss, the Portuguese side topped their group and made it into the Round of 16.

Bruno Fernandes was in fine form during the group stages. He even recorded two goals against Uruguay helping his side top the group. The team have been lethal upfront with Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao all getting their names on the scoresheet.

It will be a task to keep out their attack but Switzerland are also famous for punching above their weight. This Swiss side have the dogged determination to outplay any side on their day. Y Sommer has been a sturdy presence in goal but will have to bring his A-game if his team are to think of progressing through the next round.

POR vs SUI Dream11 Prediction

Defenders: Akanji, Schar, Dalot, Cancelo

Midfielders: Xhaka, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Xedran Shaqiri, Joao Felix

Portugal vs Switzerland Dream11 Team: Costa; Akanji, Schar, Dalot, Cancelo; Xhaka, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes; Cristiano Ronaldo, Xedran Shaqiri, Joao Felix

Portugal vs Switzerland possible starting lineup

Portugal: D.Costa, J Cancelo, R Dias, Pepe, R Guerreiro, R Neves, W Carvalho, B. Silva, B Fernandes, J Felix, C Ronaldo

Switzerland: Y Sommer, S Widmer, M Akanji, N Elvedi, R Rodriguez, G Xhaka, R Freuler, X Shaqiri, D Sow, R Vargas, B Embolo