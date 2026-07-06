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Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Preview: Live streaming, kick-off time, predicted lineups and more

Ahead of the high-voltage Round of 16 clash between Portugal and Spain, take a look at the live streaming details, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and key players.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Preview: Live streaming, kick-off time, predicted lineups and more
Portugal and Spain will lock horns at the Dallas Stadium for a quarter-final spot. (AI-Generated)
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Arch-rivals Portugal and Spain are set to battle it out for a quarter-final spot on Monday (local time) at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington. Spain defeated Australia in their Round of 32 clash comfortably, registering a 3-0 win, courtesy of a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal. Portugal, on the other hand, had a hard-fought contest against Croatia in the previous knockout game but eventually won 2-1. Talking about their head-to-head meetings, Spain clearly have an upper hand over Portugal as they have won 19 out of 44 matches, whereas Selecao das Quinas have clinched the match on just seven occasions. 18 games between these two sides ended in a draw.

 

Portugal vs Spain: Live Streaming and TV

 

The fifth match in the Round of 16 between arch-rivals Portugal and Spain can be watched in India on Unite8 Sports channels. For online viewers, the game can be streamed on the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 06 at 7 14 01 AM

 

Portugal vs Spain: Kick-off timings

 

The crucial Portugal vs Spain match will kick off at 12:30 am in India on July 7. In the UK, it will start at 8 pm on July 6 and in the US at 3 pm on July 6.

 

Portugal vs Spain: Predicted lineups

 

Portugal - Diogo Costa (G), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Jaoa Neves, Vitinha, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

 

Spain - Unai Simon (G), Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, and Mikel Oyarzabal.

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