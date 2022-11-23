Portugal vs Ghana Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for POR vs GHA FIFA World Cup 2022, match 15

Portugal vs Ghana Dream11 prediction: Battle of Ronaldo vs Williams

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal are all set to open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a meeting against Ghana in what is going to be a repeat of the 2014 World Cup. These two sides were paired in the same group back then as well, and the Portuguese prevailed 2-1 but were still eliminated from the tournament.

Amidst all the noise surrounding their captain Ronaldo's interview, and his subsequent Manchester United exit, the Euro 2016 winners will try to stay focused on the task at hand. On the other end, Ghana have reached the FIFA World Cup after 2014, having missed the previous edition in 2018.

The Black Stars are led to Otto Addo, who played in the Ghanaian team in the World Cup first time back in 2006, so he'll know a thing or two about the biggest stage. Ghana will be hoping to upset Portugal, who will rely on the prowess of Cristiano Ronaldo to silence his haters and deliver a statement performance.

Dream11 Prediction – Portugal vs Ghana, match 15 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Keeper – Diogo Costa

Defenders – Pepe, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Daniel Amartey, Tariq Lamptey

Midfielders –Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Mohammed Kudus

Strikers – Cristiano Ronaldo, Inaki Williams

Portugal vs Ghana probable playing XIs

Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Ghana: Ati Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Sulemana, Kudus, J. Ayew; Williams

POR vs GHA My Dream11 team

Diogo Costa, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Daniel Amartey, Tariq Lamptey, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Mohammed Kudus, Cristiano Ronaldo, Inaki Williams

Portugal vs Ghana Match Details

Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match 15 is scheduled to start at 09:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 24.