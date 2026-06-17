Portugal vs DR Congo: Which World Cup records could Cristiano Ronaldo break in crucial clash?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature in Portugal's upcoming group stage match against DR Congo. With this match, Ronaldo is set to create several FIFA World Cup records. Know more about them below.

Portugal is set to face DR Congo in their Group K clash at the Houston Stadium, and all eyes will be on its star player, Cristiano Ronaldo. The match will also mark Ronaldo's sixth appearance in the FIFA World Cup, starting from the 2006 edition. Apart from this, Ronaldo is set to script history with the match and could add several jewels to his crown. Let us take a detailed look at the possible records that Ronaldo could create in the Portugal vs DR Congo clash.

6th World Cup appearance

As Portugal is set to face DR Congo in their Group K match, Cristiano Ronaldo will be featuring in a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup. Earlier, Lionel Messi also scripted history with the Argentina vs Algeria match, as he became the first-ever player to feature in six editions of the FIFA World Cup.

First player to score in six editions

If Ronaldo manages to score a goal in the upcoming match, he could become the first player to score in six editions of the World Cup. Interestingly, Messi did not score any goals in the 2010 edition of the World Cup.

Most World Cup matches

The upcoming match against DR Congo could also add to Ronaldo's tally of World Cup appearances. He is currently among the players with the most matches played in the competition, and one more match would certainly push him closer to the record.

Messi tops the charts currently with 27 matches in World Cups, whereas Ronaldo is in the 5th spot with 22 matches.

Second-oldest goalscorer in a World Cup

Ronaldo could become the second-oldest goal scorer in World Cup history, a record which is held by Cameroon star Roger Milla (who was 42 years and 39 days old).