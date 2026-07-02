Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Portugal take on Croatia in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Check out the match preview, kick-off time, live streaming details, predicted lineups, team news and key battles as both European sides chase a place in the Round of 16.

Toronto Stadium will come alive early Friday morning with a matchup that’s all European: Portugal takes on Croatia and—it’s wild but true—it’s their first-ever meeting at a World Cup. The winner moves on to face Spain or Austria, so the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Both teams rolled into this round as group runners-up. Portugal finished second in Group K trailing Colombia while Croatia landed just behind England in Group L. Neither team sailed through the group stage looking flawless but you can never count out two squads with the kind of knockout experience these guys have. They’ve been here before and that makes them dangerous.

History swings toward Portugal. They’ve won seven out of ten meetings including their Euro 2016 round of 16 showdown—a win that set them on the path to that trophy. But if Croatia is known for anything it’s flipping the script. They don’t care about history; they’re here to rewrite it.

Match Details

Date: Friday, 3 July 2026

Kick-off: 4:30 am IST

Venue: Toronto Stadium

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Portugal’s manager Roberto Martinez has a full roster to pick from—no injuries holding anyone back. Joao Neves returns to the lineup after resting against Colombia, slotting back into midfield next to Vitinha. Bruno Fernandes slips into the number ten role, just behind the front three. Pedro Neto and Joao Felix join him in supporting Ronaldo up top.

Full-backs Nuno Mendes and Joao Cancelo stay put while Ruben Dias and Renato Veiga make up the heart of the defense. Diogo Costa starts in goal. Ronaldo, at 40 is the oldest outfield player in the tournament—still chasing his first World Cup knockout goal or assist, a stat that puts his career under the spotlight here.

Croatia, led by Zlatko Dalic comes in healthy after beating Ghana 2-1. Here’s the shakeup: Josko Gvardiol is back at left-back, pushing Ivan Perisic further forward. Luka Modric—who just broke the record as the oldest player to notch a World Cup assist—holds down midfield with Mateo Kovacic. Petar Sucic, who scored against Ghana, completes the trio.

Martin Baturina works behind striker Ante Budimir, while Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, and Marin Pongracic anchor the defense.

Form

Portugal’s group stage swung from brilliant to flat. They hammered Uzbekistan 5-0—Ronaldo bagged two, shouted “I’m back,” and looked the part. But they struggled to a 1-1 draw with DR Congo, scraping out just 0.65 xG against a team they should beat easily. Their final group match against Colombia fizzled out as a 0-0 draw; Portugal faced 24 shots, managed just 13, and left plenty of questions. They haven’t lost in eight matches since World Cup qualifying versus Ireland, but that patchy group form gives Croatia every reason to feel optimistic.

Croatia’s group journey started rough—a 4-2 loss to England revealed cracks in their defense. They bounced back fast. The 1-0 win over Panama was tight and disciplined, and they gutted out a 2-1 victory over Ghana thanks to Modric’s corner and Vlasic’s dramatic winner. Croatia has claimed 11 wins from their last 16 matches. All four losses came against teams ranked above them—same territory Portugal occupies. Pressure doesn’t bother them: five of their last seven World Cup knockout matches were dead even after 90 minutes. If there’s one thing they specialize in, it’s making their opponents sweat.

Predicted lineups

Portugal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo

Croatia predicted XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Sucic, Modric, Kovacic; Baturina, Budimir, Perisic

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Portugal and Croatia will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Portugal vs Croatia match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

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