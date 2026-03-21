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Portugal hit by Cristiano Ronaldo injury scare before FIFA World Cup; striker misses pre-season friendlies

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Portugal hit by Cristiano Ronaldo injury scare before FIFA World Cup; striker misses pre-season friendlies

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked concern in the Portugal team camp after suffering an injury ahead of the FIFA World Cup. The veteran striker has been ruled out of upcoming pre-season friendlies, though the team’s coach remains optimistic about his quick recovery before the tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 07:25 PM IST

Portugal hit by Cristiano Ronaldo injury scare before FIFA World Cup; striker misses pre-season friendlies
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Portugal's star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the squad for the World Cup pre-season friendlies against Mexico and America. The 41-year-old Ronaldo has not featured for his club Al-Nassr since late February. Nonetheless, Portugal's head coach, Roberto Martinez, has assured that his injury is not severe and that he is confirmed to be part of the World Cup squad. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19 across America, Mexico, and Canada.

In a press conference, Coach Roberto Martinez mentioned that Ronaldo is dealing with a hamstring issue. He stated, "It's a minor injury. Ronaldo can return to the field in the next one or two weeks. Everything Cristiano has done physically during this season shows that he's going through an excellent spell and that there are no physical problems."

When discussing the World Cup preparations, the coach indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos will take on the centre-forward position during the tournament. According to Martinez, this training camp is the last opportunity to finalize the World Cup squad, so he intends to experiment with some new strategies. This will be the coach's final chance to evaluate other players in Ronaldo's absence.

Portugal has been drawn into Group K, which features teams from Colombia and Uzbekistan, in addition to Portugal. The fourth team will be determined through a play-off, with one team from New Caledonia, Jamaica, or DR Congo potentially joining the group.

Roberto Martinez referred to this camp as the ultimate opportunity to assess players and concepts before the World Cup squad is finalized. He remarked, “This is the last chance to experiment, because it’s the final training camp before the World Cup squad is named.”

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