Portugal coach breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Colombia, labels criticism 'childish'

Cristiano Ronaldo played the full match as Portugal drew 0-0 with Colombia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage, while coach Roberto Martínez defended the decision and called comparisons with other players 'childish.'

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez has defended his decision to play Cristiano Ronaldo for the full match against Colombia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage, saying comparisons with other teams were 'childish.' The match ended in a goalless draw, with Ronaldo failing to score.

Martínez defends the decision to start Ronaldo

Portugal and Colombia drew 0-0, leading Portugal to finish second in their group and face a tougher knockout stage. Cristiano Ronaldo played the entire match but did not score, following his two-goal performance against Uzbekistan. Speculation about resting him was countered by Portugal's coach, Roberto Martínez, who dismissed comparisons to Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland's limited playtime.

Speaking on the decision, Martínez said, 'We don’t compare with other players of other teams. That would be childish.' He added that Ronaldo, 41, remains physically and mentally capable of completing full matches at the highest level. Ronaldo's role in the team is defined by his experience, positioning, and intelligent movement in attacks. Coach Martínez noted that his discipline enables him to effectively play full matches without issues.

‘Not an issue’ to play full games

Martínez emphasised that managing player minutes is part of his overall squad strategy, not focused solely on Ronaldo. He mentioned that Portugal has utilised 21 outfield players in the tournament and adjusts rotations according to performance data and match circumstances. He said, 'It’s not an issue for Cristiano to play 90 minutes, but maybe the next game we need to make a change, but that’s like any other player.' He went on to say that the coaching team keeps an eye on players' performance and fitness levels, allowing for tactical changes as necessary.

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Portugal faces a tougher knockout route

Portugal will face Croatia in Toronto during the Round of 32 after securing second place in their group. A win could lead to a potential Round of 16 match against Spain. According to Martínez, the team is committed to growing and changing as the competition goes on. He stated, 'Now it's time to adjust, improve, and steer the matches where we want them.' Portugal wants to compete in all eight games that lead to the championship.