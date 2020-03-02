Portsmouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

POR vs ARS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Portsmouth vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, POR Dream11 Team Player List, ARS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips FA Cup, Portsmouth vs Arsenal Head to Head

Arsenal will look to avoid another slip-up when they head to Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

The Gunners fell to a 2-1 extra-time loss at the hands of Olympiacos and are now left battling for silverware on just one front ahead of Monday's trip to Fratton Park.

When and where to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal

Where and when is the Portsmouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup match being played?

The Portsmouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup match will be played on March 3, 2020, at Fratton Park.

What time does the Portsmouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup match begin?

The Portsmouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup match will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup live in India (TV channels)?

The Portsmouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup live telecast will be on Sony ESPN in India.

How and where to watch online Portsmouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup live streaming?

The Portsmouth vs Arsenal, FA Cup live stream will be available on Sony Liv app and in India for premium users.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal: Predicted Starting XIs

Portsmouth: Bass; Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Brown; Naylor, McGeehan; Williams, Cannon, Curtis; Marquis

Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Mari, Saka; Torreira, Ceballos; Nelson, Willock, Martinelli; Aubameyang