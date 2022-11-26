Search icon
Poland vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for POL vs SAU FIFA World Cup 2022, match 22

POL vs SAU Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, probable playing XI, Best Player's list for Poland vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2022 match 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 prediction

Poland and Saudi Arabia come face to face in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday with both sides looking to secure their qualification into the next round. It was a contrasting start to the tournament for both these teams as Robert Lewandowski's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Mexico. 

(Follow FIFA World Cup 2022 matchday 7 blog live here)

Whereas, Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 to take all 3 points. As a result, currently, Saudi Arabia are at the top of Group C, and a win against Poland would see them through to the next round. 

Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty in the stalemate against Mexico and will be looking to make amends when his side will take to the field today. The Polish team needs nothing less a win, otherwise they risk facing elimination from the tournament.   

READ| Argentina vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup: Can Lionel Messi's side qualify for next round?

Dream11 Prediction – Poland vs Saudi Arabia, match 22 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper – Mohammed Alowais

Defenders – Hassan Altambakti, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Ali Albulayhi

Midfielders – Salem Aldawsari, Jakub Kaminski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Feras Albrikan

Strikers –  Robert Lewandowski, Saleh Alshehri

Poland vs Saudi Arabia​ probable playing XIs

Poland: Szczesny; Zalewski, Kiwior, Glik, Bednarek, Cash, Szymanski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Lewandowski, Milik

Saudi Arabia: Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Boleahi, Al Tambakti, Abdulhamid, Al Malki, Kanno, Al-Abed, Al Dawsari, Al-Shehiri, Al Buraikan

READ| Meet Ivana Knoll, Croatian fan dubbed FIFA World Cup's 'sexiest cheerleader' who could face jail time in Qatar

POL vs SAU My Dream11 team

Mohammed Alowais, Hassan Altambakti, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Ali Albulayhi, Salem Aldawsari, Jakub Kaminski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Feras Albrikan, Robert Lewandowski, Saleh Alshehri

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Match Details

Poland vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 match 22 is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 26. 

