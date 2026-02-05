US, Iran to resume high-level nuclear talks on February 6 in Oman, Tehran confirms plans for renewed diplomacy
Donald Trump assassination attempt case: Ryan Routh sentenced to life for 2024 Florida golf course plot
PM Shehbaz Sharif gives final verdict on IND vs PAK matches in T20 World Cup 2026, says, 'Pakistan will not play against India'
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow metro's East-West corridor construction gains momentum, first tender issued, check details
Gold, silver prices today, February 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
CM Rekha Gupta-led govt to redevelop Old Delhi, promote it as tourism hub; all you need to know
UGC NET December 2025 Results: Scorecards out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check, cutoffs released
Delhi to Mumbai Expressway's 9 km crucial eight-lanes stretch nears completion, set to be operational by June 2026
Zeenat Aman criticises Hindi cinema's culture of 'eve-teasing, sl*t shaming': 'Too many of our films glorify obsession'
Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela film locks release date with new poster; will clash with Nani's The Paradise
SPORTS
Pakistan's PM, Shahbaz Sharif, announced that Salman Agha-led team won't face India in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that the Pakistan men's cricket team will not play their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, citing solidarity with Bangladesh and advocating for no politics on the sports field.
Addressing the cabinet in Pakistan, Sharif said, "We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won't play the match against India because Pakistan said this is a field of sports, not politics. There should be no politics on the sports field. We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision."
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly refused to formally inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) about their decision to boycott the Group A match against India, scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo. Sources indicate that Pakistan will not send any formal email to the ICC regarding the boycott, which could lead to the match remaining active and the drama surrounding the boycott continuing. The ICC is waiting for an official communication from the PCB, and the absence of any official communication may delay their decision on the next course of action.
India is set to travel to Colombo for their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan on February 15 and will attend the pre-match press conference on the eve of the fixture. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav is expected to walk out for the toss, and if Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fails to appear, the referee will award a walkover and two points to India.
The situation remains uncertain, with the PCB's decision not to inform the ICC officially adding to the tension surrounding the match.
Meanwhile, Pakistan have a terrible record against India in the ICC T20 World Cups. The two teams have played eight times, with the record standing at 7-1 in India's favour.
In the Asia Cup last year, Pakistan were clean-swept by a clinical India in a trilogy of entertaining matches, including the final. Throughout these matches, young Indian stars Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma bullied Pakistan bowlers with their fiery knocks, with Tilak scoring a brilliant 69* during a tense 147-run chase in the final, showing his big-match temperament.
Pakistan announced its squad last month for the T20 World Cup, which is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka. They are placed in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.
Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.