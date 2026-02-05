PM Shehbaz Sharif gives final verdict on IND vs PAK matches in T20 World Cup 2026, says, 'Pakistan will not play against India'

Pakistan's PM, Shahbaz Sharif, announced that Salman Agha-led team won't face India in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that the Pakistan men's cricket team will not play their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, citing solidarity with Bangladesh and advocating for no politics on the sports field.

Addressing the cabinet in Pakistan, Sharif said, "We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won't play the match against India because Pakistan said this is a field of sports, not politics. There should be no politics on the sports field. We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision."

Pakistan's decision not to inform ICC officially

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly refused to formally inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) about their decision to boycott the Group A match against India, scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo. Sources indicate that Pakistan will not send any formal email to the ICC regarding the boycott, which could lead to the match remaining active and the drama surrounding the boycott continuing. The ICC is waiting for an official communication from the PCB, and the absence of any official communication may delay their decision on the next course of action.

India to travel to Colombo despite Pakistan's boycott

India is set to travel to Colombo for their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan on February 15 and will attend the pre-match press conference on the eve of the fixture. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav is expected to walk out for the toss, and if Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fails to appear, the referee will award a walkover and two points to India.

The situation remains uncertain, with the PCB's decision not to inform the ICC officially adding to the tension surrounding the match.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have a terrible record against India in the ICC T20 World Cups. The two teams have played eight times, with the record standing at 7-1 in India's favour.

In the Asia Cup last year, Pakistan were clean-swept by a clinical India in a trilogy of entertaining matches, including the final. Throughout these matches, young Indian stars Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma bullied Pakistan bowlers with their fiery knocks, with Tilak scoring a brilliant 69* during a tense 147-run chase in the final, showing his big-match temperament.

Pakistan announced its squad last month for the T20 World Cup, which is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka. They are placed in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.

Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.