PM Narendra Modi to meet Asian Games 2026 medallists on October 15; India won 85 medals in Aichi-Nagoya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet India’s Asian Games medallists on October 15 following the country’s impressive campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. India won 85 medals, including 21 gold, with athletes delivering strong performances across multiple sporting disciplines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to honor India's medal-winning athletes from the 2026 Asian Games on 15 October. The nation secured an impressive 85 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze medals, positioning India fourth overall in the medal standings.

India's performance proved remarkable in multiple respects. Athletes demonstrated consistent medal-winning prowess across diverse sporting disciplines throughout the Games, which ran from 20 September to 3 October. October 2 emerged as one of India's peak performance days, yielding 10 medals in a single day. The final day, 3 October, also proved highly productive, with Indian athletes capturing 9 additional medals.

India's 85-medal haul: 21 gold medals secured

The 85-medal collection encompassed 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze medals across multiple disciplines. India demonstrated strength in archery, boxing, shooting, hockey, cricket, wrestling, kabaddi, athletics, and golf.

Archery emerged as India's standout sport, with athletes accumulating substantial medals, including numerous gold medals. Boxing also showcased impressive results, with Indian boxers securing 6 medals—3 gold and 3 bronze.

Both India's women's and men's cricket teams captured gold medals. The men's squad defeated Pakistan in the championship match to secure victory. India's men's hockey team similarly claimed gold, successfully defending its title.

Five Indian athletes achieved medal doubles

Five competitors earned double medals, while 23 athletes secured two medals each. India's cricket, kabaddi, and hockey teams—both women's and men's squads—won gold medals. Athletics produced India's highest concentration of dual medal winners. Five archers and five shooters each earned two medals. Additionally, four squash players and golfer Pranavi Urs each won two medals.

Since 2002, India's female athletes outperformed male counterparts

India captured 11 gold medals in women's events, seven in men's events, and three in mixed events. Previously, India's women had surpassed men at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, winning six gold medals in women's events compared to five in men's events.

India achieved a historic milestone by securing gold medals across five events for the first time. Indian athletes made remarkable strides at the 2026 Asian Games, capturing gold in multiple disciplines. For the first time ever, India claimed five gold medals spanning shooting, archery, and boxing. The nation also earned its inaugural Asian Games medals in emerging sports including MMA, soft tennis, and sepak takraw. This exceptional performance at the Games was particularly significant, as India demonstrated its growing prowess by winning medals in previously untapped events and sports.

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