PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

Aman Sehrawat snagged a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics by taking down Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to wrestler Aman Sehrawat to extend his heartfelt congratulations over the phone following the athlete's impressive bronze medal win in the men's freestyle 57kg event at the Paris Olympics. The Prime Minister commended Sehrawat for his outstanding achievement and unwavering determination in the face of adversity on Saturday, August 10th.

At just 21 years old, Sehrawat, hailing from the renowned Chhatrasal Stadium, overcame significant challenges after losing both of his parents at the tender age of 11. His resilience and dedication were on full display as he defeated Darian Toi Cruz with a score of 13-5 in the bronze play-off at the Champ de Mars Arena. This victory not only secured a bronze medal for Sehrawat but also earned him the distinction of being the youngest individual Olympic medalist from India at the age of 21 years, 0 months, and 24 days.

"Many congratulations to you. Aman, you have filled the hearts of the nation. Very few players have Chhatrasal Stadium as their home. I believe that your life is an inspiration for the country. You are the youngest athlete to bring home a medal from the Olympics. I believe that you will bring a lot of happiness to the country," PM Modi said during the call.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Aman Sehrawat to congratulate him on winning the Bronze medal in the men's freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics 2024. pic.twitter.com/A2MGFYejEE — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

The PM commended Sehrawat for his unwavering determination and perseverance, even in the face of adversity following the loss of his parents at a young age.

"Even after losing your parents, you kept at it, this is very inspiring," PM Modi told Aman Sehrawat.

Sehrawat achieved a remarkable 13-5 victory against Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico, securing the bronze medal and becoming India's youngest-ever Olympic medalist. His outstanding accomplishment has been widely celebrated by the nation, with numerous prominent figures, such as President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, offering their heartfelt congratulations.

