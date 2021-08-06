Tokyo 2020 Olympics: PM Modi says 'India is proud' of women's hockey team after loss to Great Britain

Headlines

Canada rejects India’s travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

50 best hotels in the world list unveiled: India has one of them, check its rank

Made in India Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus to create history tomorrow

Khalistan Sympathiser Gangster Sukkha killed in shootout in Canada

Indian startup with over Rs 8,200 crore valuation, beats Scoro, HubSpot, and has Apple as its client

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

50 best hotels in the world list unveiled: India has one of them, check its rank

Asense Interior Shines: 5 Outstanding Transformations Redefining Interior Design in Bangalore

Meet the Indian who owns most expensive home outside India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

7 Foods you should never eat without cooking

Current ICC rankings for all formats (Test, T20Is and ODIs)

Diabetes: 7 symptoms that occur in eyes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Fukrey 3 fever: Fans perform flash mob in Delhi, London and New York, watch viral video

Atlee responds to south fans critcising Jawan for being similar to his previous films: 'There are a few...' | Exclusive

Divya Agarwal talks about intimacy, compatibility in relationship: 'Women are not encouraged to embrace sexual desire'

HomeSports

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: PM Modi says 'India is proud' of women's hockey team after loss to Great Britain

The Indian women's team finished fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, meanwhile, team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2021, 10:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian women's hockey team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal match here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch on Friday. With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, meanwhile, team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the girls for their efforts and said that the country is proud of them.

Great Britain ted the match starts with a storming pace giving no chance whatsoever to the Indian forwards and in sequence creating very good opportunities for their forward line.

But Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia rose to the occasion with some brilliant saves and made sure to lead the team goalless into the second quarter. The GB team soon made their dominance count as in the second quarter after a brilliant run from the right flank by ES Rayer, they forced an own goal from Indian defender Deep Grace Ekka.

Soon, the GB team doubled their lead via a beautiful pacy field goal by Sarah Robertson after Nisha got the green card.

Indian team then dramatically shifted their gears and scored two goals in quick succession -- both via penalty corners through Gurjit Kaur -- to level the match against Britain.

Drag flicker Gurjit struck both PC to the left of Maddy Hinch and defence, giving them no chance whatsoever to even react. Vandana Katariya in the dying minutes of the first half gave the Indian team a very crucial lead with an absolute poacher of a finish after she latched on to a loose ball inside the D.

India led Great Britain 3-2 going into the second half. The second half saw more resolve from GB forwards. As they again stormed into the right flank and Pearne-Webb utilised a brilliant move as she came with a captain's magic to equalise for the European team.

A rough tackle in the D by Udita saw India going down to 10 players for 5 mins after she received the yellow card, early in quarter 4. Soon, the pressure and one-player advantage paid for Britain as Baldson gave the team lead through PC.

Indian forwards flocked GB's D in the dying moments of the match but the Rio 2016 gold medalists made sure to hold their nerves and see the team through to win the bronze. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Khalistan Sympathiser Gangster Sukkha killed in shootout in Canada

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

Mohammed Siraj ranked no.1 bowler, guess which Indian bowler fell down in ICC’s Top 10 ODI rankings?

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

Canada rejects India’s travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE