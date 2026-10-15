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PM Narendra Modi meets India’s Asian Games 2026 stars after 85-medal haul, congratulates champions

PM Narendra Modi meets India’s sporting contingent after their impressive Asian Games 2026 campaign, congratulating athletes on their 85-medal haul. India secured 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals, finishing fourth overall and delivering a memorable performance on the continental stage.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 05:42 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi meets India’s Asian Games 2026 stars after 85-medal haul, congratulates champions
PM Modi meets Indian contingent after Asian Games 2026. (Credit: Narendra Modi/YouTube)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with India's athletic delegation following their impressive showing at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, celebrating their outstanding performances at this premier continental competition. India secured a fourth-place position in the medal count with an impressive haul of 85 medals—comprising 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze awards.

This gathering united athletes, coaching staff, support personnel, and sports administrators to celebrate India's remarkable accomplishments across numerous sporting disciplines. The Indian team's stellar performance featured groundbreaking achievements in archery, hockey, shooting, weightlifting, and wrestling, complemented by inaugural Asian Games medals in soft tennis and mixed martial arts.

Both India's men's and women's hockey squads earned gold medals, while the nation also achieved its maiden gold in the women's trap shooting event. Indian competitors demonstrated exceptional prowess in recurve archery and successfully ended prolonged medal droughts in weightlifting and Greco-Roman wrestling.

The gathering reflected India's fourth-place achievement at the Games, representing the nation's second successive placement among the world's top five medal-winning countries. The delegation's 85-medal collection showcased numerous impressive performances that underscored India's competitive strength across an extensive spectrum of athletic disciplines.

Modi had previously lauded the athletes for embodying national pride through their unwavering determination, fervent passion, and exemplary sportsmanship. He additionally voiced confidence that their accomplishments would motivate emerging talent and bolster grassroots sports development throughout the nation.

India maintained its fourth-place standing in the medal rankings at the 2026 Asian Games, mirroring its performance at the 2023 Hangzhou edition. Nevertheless, the nation's medal count decreased to 85, falling 21 medals short of the previous Games' remarkable 106-medal achievement. Indian competitors delivered impressive performances in archery, wrestling, and boxing, while the hockey, cricket, and kabaddi teams also captured gold medals.

Also read| Were Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh pushed out of Team India? Former selector drops massive bombshell

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