PM Narendra Modi graces Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor's grand reception in Delhi; gifts Lord Ram idol

Narendra Modi attended Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and wife Himani’s marriage reception, where the Prime Minister presented a Lord Ram idol to the gold medallist. Photos from the dignified ceremony have gone viral.

Neeraj Chopra, India’s “Golden Boy,” and his wife, Himani Mor Chopra, threw a spectacular wedding reception at The Leela Palace in New Delhi on Saturday. The energy in the room shot up when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived, joining a crowd packed with top athletes and political leaders to congratulate the newlyweds.

Modi’s visit wasn’t just for show. He’s always had a special connection with Neeraj. This time, he brought along a beautifully crafted idol of Lord Ram as a gift—a symbol of strength and grace for Neeraj and Himani as they start their lives together. The Prime Minister didn’t just breeze in and out, either. He spent real time with the family, chatting, sharing smiles, and making sure to personally wish Neeraj well on this big chapter.

Neeraj, who made history as the first Indian to win Olympic gold in athletics, had surprised everyone in January when he quietly announced his marriage to Himani on Instagram. His post summed up his mood perfectly: “Starting a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together.”

Himani fits right into this power-couple story. She’s a 25-year-old tennis player from Sonipat with some serious credentials. She graduated from Miranda House in Delhi, earned her Master’s in Sports Management from Franklin Pierce University in the US, and has played for India at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei. Back in 2016, she even grabbed gold at the World Junior Tennis Championship.

The Leela reception was just one in a series of celebrations, following another gathering on December 26. This particular evening in Delhi drew a who’s who of sports and politics—no surprise it quickly became one of the city’s most talked-about parties.

Before the reception, Modi had actually hosted Neeraj and Himani at his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where they chatted about sports and life. Later, he posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor... We had a great interaction on various issues, including sports of course!”

Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. We had a great interaction on various issues including sports of course!@Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/YYQjV324aV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2025

For now, Neeraj’s soaking up the happiness and enjoying his break. But soon, he’ll be back at work, training under his new coach, the legendary Jan Zelezny, and gearing up for a massive 2026 season. Right now, though, it’s all about celebrating a fresh start—and for India’s favorite athlete, that’s more than deserved.

Also read| Big boost for India! Shreyas Iyer resumes training at CoE ahead of IND vs NZ ODI series