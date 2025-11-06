FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED

Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...

From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates

From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani's stylish wife redefining political fashion

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

SPORTS

PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Team India after their ICC Women's World Cup win. During the meeting he discussed about cricketer Deepti Sharma's Lord Hanuman tattoo.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 01:21 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the ICC World Cup winner women's team, filled with laughter and camaraderie, went viral, showcasing the Prime Minister’s light-hearted interaction with the newly crowned world champions.

The PM congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, dressed in smart formal dresses and with the winner’s medals around their neck, on their historic achievement and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats in the league stage and the trolling they had faced on social media platforms. During the meet and greet session, PM Modi candidly asked cricketer Deepti Sharma about her tattoo. Read here to know what she said.

Cricketer Deepti Sharma's conversation with PM Modi

Speaking about meeting with PM Modi, cricketer Deepti Sharma admitted that she draws a lot of motivation from listening to PM Modi's speeches. The all-rounder also expressed that the team was eagerly waiting to meet him.

"I often listen to your speeches. You handle things so calmly, and that helps me a lot," she added.

PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma, "How does Lord Hanuman's tattoo help you?"

PM Modi also discussed that Deepti Sharma has written Jai Shri Ram on her Instagram account and the tattoo of Lord Hanuman she has on her arm, to which the all-rounder replied that it gives her strength.

"You have a tattoo of Lord Hanuman - how does it help you?" asked PM Modi.

"I have more faith in him than in myself, and that helps me a lot personally in improving my game," replied Deepti.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur asked PM Modi how he manages to always remain in the present. To this, PM Modi said, being so has been a part of his life and has become his habit. He also recalled the famous catch of Harleen Deol in 2021 against England, about which he had posted on social media at that time. He further discussed how Harmanpreet pocketed the ball after the final match. To this, she said she was lucky that the ball came to her, and she kept it.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma was named the ‘Player of the Tournament’ with 215 runs and 22 wickets, including a fifty and a five-wicket haul in the final against South Africa.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED
Meet Mahesh Babu's 19-year-old niece Jaanvi Swarup, set to make acting debut, parents are actors, grandfather is superstar...
From helicopter to hunger: Bihar Election 2025 exposes deep class divide, know about poorest and richest candidates
PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video
Madhuri Dixit turns US live shows to meet and greet events after Toronto fiasco, fans say 'apologise and stick to acting'
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani's stylish wife redefining political fashion
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
