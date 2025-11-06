PM Narendra Modi asks Deepti Sharma about her tattoo, here's what cricketer replied; Watch video

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known as Don Rai from Om and Chacha from Yash's KGF, passes away; cause of death REVEALED
SPORTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Team India after their ICC Women's World Cup win. During the meeting he discussed about cricketer Deepti Sharma's Lord Hanuman tattoo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the ICC World Cup winner women's team, filled with laughter and camaraderie, went viral, showcasing the Prime Minister’s light-hearted interaction with the newly crowned world champions.
The PM congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, dressed in smart formal dresses and with the winner’s medals around their neck, on their historic achievement and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats in the league stage and the trolling they had faced on social media platforms. During the meet and greet session, PM Modi candidly asked cricketer Deepti Sharma about her tattoo. Read here to know what she said.
Speaking about meeting with PM Modi, cricketer Deepti Sharma admitted that she draws a lot of motivation from listening to PM Modi's speeches. The all-rounder also expressed that the team was eagerly waiting to meet him.
"I often listen to your speeches. You handle things so calmly, and that helps me a lot," she added.
PM Modi also discussed that Deepti Sharma has written Jai Shri Ram on her Instagram account and the tattoo of Lord Hanuman she has on her arm, to which the all-rounder replied that it gives her strength.
"You have a tattoo of Lord Hanuman - how does it help you?" asked PM Modi.
"I have more faith in him than in myself, and that helps me a lot personally in improving my game," replied Deepti.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur asked PM Modi how he manages to always remain in the present. To this, PM Modi said, being so has been a part of his life and has become his habit. He also recalled the famous catch of Harleen Deol in 2021 against England, about which he had posted on social media at that time. He further discussed how Harmanpreet pocketed the ball after the final match. To this, she said she was lucky that the ball came to her, and she kept it.
Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma was named the ‘Player of the Tournament’ with 215 runs and 22 wickets, including a fifty and a five-wicket haul in the final against South Africa.