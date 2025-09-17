PM Modi receives iconic signed jersey from Lionel Messi on his 75th birthday, see pics

PM Modi has received Argentina skipper Lionel Messi's jersey as gift after they won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December 2022.

Legendary football icon Lionel Messi has gifted a signed Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday, which is today, September 17th. Messi is also planning a visit to India later this year, scheduled for December 13th to 15th.

Lionel Messi gifts his iconic 2022 FIFA World Cup jersey to PM Modi

During his upcoming visit to India in December, the former FC Barcelona star is set to meet with PM Modi at his residence. Ahead of this meeting, the Inter Miami forward has already extended his birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.

While taking to IANS on Monday, sports entrepreneur and promoter of Messi's tour, Satadru Dutta said, “Messi has sent a signed jersey for PM Modi's 75th birthday.”

According to a source, arrangements are being made to facilitate a meeting between Lionel Messi and the Prime Minister during the footballer's visit to India. The MLS star has expressed his best wishes to his Indian fans and is looking forward to his inaugural visits to New Delhi and Mumbai to meet them.

Dutta added, “will try to arrange his meeting with the PM”. Further, it has been said that the MLS star “has wished well for the Indian fans” and “is happy to come to New Delhi and Mumbai for the first time and meet his fans there.”

Messi's India schedule

The Argentine star's visit to India is scheduled for December 13th. His itinerary includes a trip to Kolkata, a city known for its passion for football, followed by Mumbai on December 14th, and concluding in New Delhi on December 15th. It has also been revealed that Messi will be participating in events at the Salt Lake Stadium, Wankhede Stadium, and Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

This upcoming visit marks the World Cup winner's first trip to India since 2011, which was organized after a FIFA friendly match against Venezuela. The match took place at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Argentina triumphed over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, securing the prestigious trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on December 18th. Messi contributed significantly to the victory, scoring a penalty in the 23rd minute of the first half, and later netting a second goal. This victory marked Argentina's third World Cup title and Messi's first.