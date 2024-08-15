PM Modi meets India's Paris Olympics contingent on Independence Day, Hockey team gifts signed stick

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with and honored the Indian athletes who competed in the Paris Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Indian contingent back from the recently concluded Paris Olympics, where they achieved great success by winning a total of six medals. History-making shooter Manu Bhaker proudly displayed the pistol that helped her secure two bronze medals during the games. Additionally, the Indian men's hockey team, who secured their second consecutive bronze medal at the Paris Games, presented the Prime Minister with a hockey stick signed by all team members.

Notable players such as the recently retired PR Sreejesh and team captain Harmanpreet Singh were photographed alongside the Prime Minister, proudly wearing their bronze medals. The meeting was a celebration of the team's achievements and a moment of pride for the nation.

Bhaker, the first Indian athlete to secure two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, graciously shared insights with the Prime Minister regarding the pistol she used to achieve this remarkable feat in Paris. She clinched bronze medals in both the 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed event.

Sarabjot Singh, who partnered with Bhaker to claim a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed event, also engaged in a conversation with the Prime Minister. Additionally, Swapnil Kusale, who earned a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, had the opportunity to interact with the PM.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who secured a bronze in the men's freestyle 57kg category, proudly posed with the Prime Minister while donning an India jersey bearing his signature.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the silver medallist, is currently in Germany seeking medical advice for a groin injury sustained during the Paris Games. He is considering participation in the upcoming Diamond League Meetings in Europe.

During the meeting, PM Modi addressed the Indian contingent members and engaged in discussions with notable athletes such as shuttler Lakshya Sen. Tokyo Olympics medallists Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) were also present at the event.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha graced the occasion with their presence.

Earlier in the day, the Indian contingent gathered at the historic Red Fort, where PM Modi delivered a speech to commemorate the 78th Independence Day.

