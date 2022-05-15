Search icon
PM Modi leads wishes for Team India on winning Thomas Cup final against Indonesia

Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth all won their matches as India beat Indonesia 3-0 to win their maiden title.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 15, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

Team India

Surely an iconic and memorable moment when it comes to badminton as Team India, who had entered the final of the Thomas Cup for the first time since the tournament began 73 years back, went on to win the trophy against 14 times champions Indonesia at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

READ | India create history, defeat 14-time champions Indonesia in Thomas Cup final

As wishes poured in for the Indian side for the historic win, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the side. PM Modi wrote, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons".

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri also wished the team and wrote, "What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen. Congrats to the players and staff. Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done."

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also tweeted saying, "Historic moment for Indian sport! Congratulations, and take a bow Team India".

The wishes for the Indian contingent kept pouring in.

