PM Modi interacts with Commonwealth Games bound athletes, wishes them good luck

PM Modi interacts with Commonwealth Games 2022 bound athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a light-hearted interaction with the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

In his interaction, PM Modi spoke to the athletes wishing them good luck for the Birmingham games, while he also urged them to focus on giving their best, rather than stressing too much about the expectations.

While the session was attended by many top athletes in their various disciplines, PM Modi, in his interaction spoke to the likes of 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli, women's hockey player Salima Tete, cyclist David Beckham and para shot putter Sharmila during a virtual interactive session.

He asked the athlete about their personal lives, and how they overcame various hurdles to follow their passion for sports and wished them good luck for the spectacle.

Wishing our dynamic contingent the very best for @birminghamcg22. https://t.co/YkIAkPFrEN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2022

PM Modi also highlighted the struggles, grit and determination of the athletes to give them further motivation.

"I joined Indian Army in 2012 and did normal duty for four years. After that I took up athletics. The hard army training and the tough Siachen Glacier posting helped me a lot during competitions," Sable said.

"In my event there are a lot of obstacles, we have to jumps through hurdles similar to how army training like crawling."

The interaction was also attended by the likes of Olympic double medallist PV Sindhu, women's hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, Rio Games bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, boxers Shiva Thapa and Sumit, shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen.

The CWG is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 with a total of 215 Indian athletes participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

With inputs from PTI