PM Modi congratulates Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal on their engagement; wedding on THIS date

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warmest wishes to Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal after the couple announced their engagement. His message added to the celebratory buzz as fans eagerly await the newly revealed wedding date, sparking excitement across the cricket and music communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his warmest congratulations to Indian cricketer and recent World Cup champion Smriti Mandhana on her engagement to music composer Palash Muchhal, describing the occasion as a delightful union of two talented individuals. In a heartfelt message, the Prime Minister extended his best wishes to both families and expressed his hope that the couple would continue to motivate those around them as they embark on their journey together.

PM Modi expressed his desire for the couple to enjoy a blissful life together, emphasizing themes of love, trust, and unity in his note. Additionally, in his letter, PM Modi congratulated Smriti and Palash on their upcoming wedding, which is set for November 23, a detail that the couple has yet to officially announce.

"It is delightful to learn about the wedding of Sou. Smriti and Chi. Palaash to be held on 23rd November, 2025. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Mandhana and Muchhal families on the auspicious and joyous occasion," PM Modi wrote in the letter.

"Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other's presence and their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding," the letter further read.

PM Narendra Modi sends heartfelt wishes as he congratulates music composer & Filmmaker Palash Muchhal and vice Captain of the Indian women's cricket team Smriti Mandhana on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/TFXVca5teA November 20, 2025

"May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other's strengths and imperfections. As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti's cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership."

"It is fitting that a Celebration Cricket Match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride! May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion," the letter concluded.

On the field, Mandhana has experienced an extraordinary phase. The elegant left-handed batswoman was instrumental in India’s first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup victory. She led the Indian batting statistics during the tournament, amassing a record-setting 434 runs across nine innings, thus becoming the highest run-scorer for India in a single World Cup edition. In her journey, she also achieved a remarkable century against New Zealand and forged several crucial partnerships at the top of the batting order.

In a departure from conventional announcements, Smriti chose to share the news on Instagram, posting an energetic dance reel alongside teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav, playfully informing fans of the exciting news.

The video featured the popular Bollywood track "Samjho Ho Hi Gaya," culminating in a delightful moment as Mandhana charmingly displayed her engagement ring.

