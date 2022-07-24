Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic silver, says 'special moment for Indian sports'

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal with a best attempt of 88.13m.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic silver, says 'special moment for Indian sports'
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has once again made the nation proud after winning silver at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Neeraj created history by becoming the 1st ever Indian male athlete to win a silver medal at World Athletics Championships.

Not just that, he is also the only Indian to win an Olympic medal and a World Championship medal. 

READ | Neeraj Chopra becomes only Indian to win Olympic, World Championship medals; netizens can't keep calm

With fans pouring in wishes for the Golden Boy of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to social media to congratulate and praise the athlete. 

On Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!" PM Modi tweeted. "Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historicSilver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports".

Neeraj won the silver medal with a best attempt of 88.13m. Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal, while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won the bronze.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi man's body found stuffed in a refrigerator
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.