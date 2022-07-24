PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic silver, says 'special moment for Indian sports'

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has once again made the nation proud after winning silver at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Neeraj created history by becoming the 1st ever Indian male athlete to win a silver medal at World Athletics Championships.

Not just that, he is also the only Indian to win an Olympic medal and a World Championship medal.

With fans pouring in wishes for the Golden Boy of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to social media to congratulate and praise the athlete.

On Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!" PM Modi tweeted. "Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historicSilver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports".

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!



Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

Neeraj won the silver medal with a best attempt of 88.13m. Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal, while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won the bronze.