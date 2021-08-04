Tokyo 2020 Olympics: PM Modi congratulates Lovlina Borgohain on bronze, says admires her 'tenacity and determination'

India's Lovlina Borgohain became only the third boxer to win a medal at the Olympics as she took home the bronze after losing the semi-final bout to top seed Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.

The decision was unanimous as Lovlina had lost the first round 0:5. Lovlina was even warned and a point was deducted from her total points in the second round. In the third Lovlina was outboxed by the reigning world champion.

Despite the loss, Lovlina was praised by all, and the Indian Prime Minister tweeted saying he admires her determination.

Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

With this win, Lovlina became only the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom to win an Olympic medal.