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PM Modi congratulates India U19 team after thrilling win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2026 final

PM Narendra Modi congratulates India U19 for winning ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2026 vs Pakistan. India chase 339/9, beat Pakistan by 1 wicket. Mohit Ulva 49*.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 08:57 PM IST

PM Modi congratulates India U19 team after thrilling win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2026 final
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team for winning the 2026 ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup, praising the young cricketers for their impressive performance and saying their success would inspire several youngsters.

India U19 secured a thrilling one-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to clinch the title in a dramatic final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Chasing a challenging target of 338 runs, India held their nerve to reach 339/9 in the final over of a high-scoring encounter.

Outstanding day for Indian Cricket: PM Modi

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed pride in the team's achievement and extended his best wishes to the players for their future endeavours.

"Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today’s impressive performance and for winning the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters. Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead," PM Modi said.

His message comes as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and fans across the country celebrated the young side's resilience in a high-pressure India vs Pakistan final.

Mohit Ulva, Manal Chauhan script stunning rescue act

Chasing a daunting target of 338, India were in deep trouble at 252/8 before lower-order heroics turned the game around.

Mohit Ulva played a decisive role through his unbeaten 49 off just 26 deliveries. Coming in at number 10, Ulva stitched together a crucial 57-run partnership with Manal Chauhan, who scored 47 off 32 balls, before combining with Chigurupati Venkata for an unbeaten 30-run stand to seal the victory in the final over.

Earlier, opener Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, gave India a solid start with a quick 58. His knock helped India stay in the chase during the middle overs.

Pakistan post 337/9 powered by Usman Khan century

Batting first, Pakistan posted a competitive 337/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Usman Khan led the charge with 107 off 111 deliveries, while Abdul Qadir smashed 80 off just 54 balls and captain Farhan Yousaf contributed 63 off 60 deliveries.

For India, Kavya Patel claimed four wickets, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three wickets to restrict Pakistan from crossing the 350-mark.

Aaryavir Sehwag named player of the tournament

Aaryavir Sehwag was named Player of the Tournament after finishing as the highest run-scorer with 361 runs in five matches. The young opener was consistent throughout the tournament and played a key role in India's unbeaten run to the title.

The victory marks India's continued dominance in the U-19 Asia Cup and adds another chapter to the storied India vs Pakistan rivalry at the youth level

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